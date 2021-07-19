Police searching for pair they say ran over man with car then fled

Jul. 19—ALTOONA — Two Blair County residents are wanted for attempted homicide, accused of fleeing Frankstown Township after running over a man with a car.

According to State police in Hollidaysburg, Caleb Lee Lanzendorfer, 20, of Roaring Spring, used his Kia sedan to strike and run over 50-year-old William Leberfinger of Hollidaysburg, following an altercation between the pair Sunday evening along the 100 block of Huntingdon Pike.

State police did not indicate the reason for the altercation.

Investigators were called to the scene at 8:21 p.m. and said they discovered that Lanzendorfer and passenger Teri Brantner, 39, of Hollidaysburg had fled the scene in a Kia with the registration number LMN6026.

Leberfinger was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment but state police did not have an update on his condition as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, State Police Public Information officer Chris Fox said.

Police said Lanzendorfer fled onto Route 22 in an unknown direction.

Felony arrests warrants have been issued and a search is underway for the pair, Trooper Jennifer Wills wrote in a release to media.

Their sedan is gray in color and reportedly has damage to its passenger doors.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 814 696-6100.