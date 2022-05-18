Police searching for person accused of firing several shots at CATS bus in south Charlotte

A Charlotte Area Transit System bus was shot at several times early Wednesday morning in south Charlotte, police said.

The incident happened at around 12:11 a.m. on Nations Ford Road, near Huntsmoor Drive.

Per source: The suspect attempted to flag down the bus in the middle of the street. That led to a verbal fight between the driver and suspect. When driver refused service to the suspect & pulled away, the suspect fired. No passengers were on board and the driver was not injured. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 18, 2022

A source told Channel 9 that a person tried to flag down the bus in the middle of the street. A verbal fight then broke out between the driver and suspect.

When the driver refused to let the person on the bus and started to drive away, the suspect shot three or four times at the CATS bus, the source said.

No passengers were on the bus at the time and the driver was not hurt, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect was wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue T-shirt and blue jeans. He was also holding a backpack.

Anyone with information on where the suspect may be is asked to contact 911. People can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

