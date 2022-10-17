Police searching for person who allegedly pointed gun at man in Horry, fled from officers

An investigation is underway after a man told police a person pointed a gun at him in Horry County and when police attempted to approach the suspect he fled, according to police reports.

Officers with the county’s police department talked to the victim who called 911 Saturday when they arrived on Socastee Boulevard. The victim said he had been headed to a friend’s house when the suspect blocked off the road and pointed a gun at him, according to an incident report obtained Monday.

No one was injured, according to a Saturday Facebook post from the department.

Police were not able to determine where the victim said the incident happened, the report states.

Following the conversation with the victim, officers went to the suspect’s home after being told the suspect was parked outside in a vehicle. But the suspect started pulling off when officers walked up to the vehicle, which was at the back of the house, with their guns drawn due to the “suspect possibly being armed,” the report states.

That’s when he took off.

At some point, the alleged suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned on Dick Pond Road, which is near Socastee Boulevard.

A K-9 unit was brought out, and they ended up leading officers back to the suspect’s house where a backpack with two guns was found in the backyard, according to the report.

This eventually led to officers tracking down another vehicle the alleged suspect was supposedly in from witnesses who thought they saw the suspect get in the vehicle.

Officers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver didn’t stop at first, and the police continued to pursue until the car pulled over, according to the report.

But the alleged suspect was not in there. The unidentified driver was then released from police custody.

It is not clear if the person in the car was connected to the shooting or in contact with the alleged suspect.

No additional details have been released. Authorities are still investigating.