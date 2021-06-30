Police searching for person of interest in Fort Worth killing on E. Berry Street

Police asked for help Wednesday to identify a person of interest in the Saturday night shooting death of a 30-year-old man on East Berry Street in Fort Worth.

Detectives released photographs of the man from surveillance cameras, hoping someone would recognize him and contact authorities.

Killed in the shooting was Lysanius Lee Jackson, 30, of Fort Worth, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jackson died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

He was fatally shot outside the Texaco gas station in the 1500 block of East Berry Street, Fort Worth police said. Detectives determined that two men got into an argument at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a man pulled out a gun and shot Jackson.

Anyone with information on the person of interest should call police at 817-392-4340.