Police searching for person who opened fire into Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery

Cobb County police are searching for a shooter who opened fire into Coca-Cola Roxy Theater.

Officers responded to the theater at the Battery Atlanta around 10:28 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found several shattered windows at the front of the theater.

Police said they spoke with witnesses who saw a black Toyota Highlander that pulled in front of the theater.

The witnesses said they shot someone from the SUV fire shots at the front door. Police said no one was hurt.

Police confirmed the witnesses’ story with security cameras. After the shots were fired, the camera showed the SUV take off toward Heritage Court.

“Detectives are actively following leads and working with Battery Atlanta security to determine the identity of the perpetrator,” police said.

Anyone who has more information on the shots fired call is urged to contact Cobb County police.

