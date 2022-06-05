Police searching for person who shot, killed homeless man in Decatur

Police are searching for a shooter they say killed a homeless man last month.

According to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, Barry Lamont Harper was shot and killed on April 4 just before 10 p.m.

The shooting happened on the sidewalk of the 3500 block of Covington Highway in Decatur.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses ran inside a nearby McDonald’s location and told the employee inside that a man had been shot outside.

Police arrived and were able to identify Harper. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on Harper’s shooting death should contact police at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: