Police searching for person who shot, killed homeless man in Decatur
Police are searching for a shooter they say killed a homeless man last month.
According to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, Barry Lamont Harper was shot and killed on April 4 just before 10 p.m.
The shooting happened on the sidewalk of the 3500 block of Covington Highway in Decatur.
Witnesses ran inside a nearby McDonald’s location and told the employee inside that a man had been shot outside.
Police arrived and were able to identify Harper. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information on Harper’s shooting death should contact police at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
