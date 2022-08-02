Police searching for person after shots fired into west Charlotte home with family inside

A west Charlotte home is now riddled with bullets after gunfire erupted while a family was inside, including a 3-year-old boy, according to a police report.

“He shot like four times through the window,” Christopher Henderson said. “It was dangerous and crazy.”

It all happened Monday in a neighborhood off Wilkinson Boulevard near the CMS School bus lot. The victims think they know who fired the shots and police are now trying to make an arrest.

Henderson just arrived at his grandmother’s home when he was forced to dodge bullets.

“And my grandma was sitting right here at the front door,” he said.

Both of them jumped inside and took cover, crawling to the back of the house, shielding Henderson’s 15-year-old and 3-year-old nephews from bullets.

“Shot up my grandma’s front porch,” he said. “Lucky nobody didn’t get hit.”

Henderson said it was a neighbor who ran up and started shooting. He said it was all over a girl they both saw -- another example of the dangers conflict resolution that people are turning to.

“It’s sad. There are people around here shooting like that for no reason,” he said.

From the beginning of 2022 through mid-July, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said there have been 485 reports of bullets being shot into occupied property. That’s down from the same time last year.

Channel 9 found four reports of homes being shot into in just the last 24 hours, including the home on Wilkinson Boulevard.

“I just thank God that nobody got touched. That’s all I can do,” Henderson said.

CMPD is still investigating the shooting. They said the majority of these types of cases are retaliatory.

