Police searching for persons of interest in 2017 homicide

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for persons of interest in connection with a 2017 shooting that left a man dead.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 3, 2017, at 12:55 a.m. in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Orleans Street.

According to MPD, A large group was coming out of the 6oo block of Marshall Avenue at The Den. Several individuals were involved in a verbal altercation, and as the crowd dispersed, several cars sped off, and shots were fired.

Jonathan Booker was found at Madison Avenue and Monroe Avenue, dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

MPD said Booker was hit when persons in two passing cars shot at the people walking.

Police released a video on their Facebook and need your help in identifying the two cars and all persons of interest in the video.

Car 1: Subjects one, two, and four arrive and exit the light-colored Infiniti G37 Coupe.

Car 2: Subject three arrives and exits the Green Chevrolet Avalanche Z66 truck. Subjects three and four met up in the street and were walking when they got shot at by passing cars. Subject four ducks down and takes cover in front of the Infiniti G37 as subject three returns fire at the passing cars.

After the shooting, subject three drove away in the Green Chevy Avalanche while subjects one, two, and four got into the Infiniti G37 coupe and drove away shortly after.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

