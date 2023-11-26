Police searching for possible armed and dangerous suspects

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – West Valley City Police are currently searching for possible multiple suspects near Westcrest Mobile Home Park in West Valley.

Suspects have fled Northbound on Westcrest Road and police are advising one male suspect that is possibly armed and dangerous. One suspect involved is believed to be a fugitive with multiple felony warrants.

The Department of Public Safety currently is assisting in the search by helicopter. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

