Police searching for prisoner last seen in south Indy after 'walking away' from work crew

The Indiana Department of Correction is seeking a prisoner who officials say was last seen in Indianapolis after walking away from a work crew.

According to a news release, Marion Jaynes was last seen about 11 a.m. Monday driving a 2006 blue Dodge Dakota bearing a license plate TK699MLU near Harding and Lambert streets on the south side of the city.

Marion Jaynes was last seen Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 on the south side of Indianapolis after prison officials said he walked away from a work crew. Jaynes is serving a 20-year sentence for burglary.

Jaynes, who’s serving a 20-year sentence for burglary, is incarcerated at Edinburgh Correctional Facility — a minimum security prison on the grounds of Camp Atterbury. IDOC in a news release said the facility has work crews that serve in multiple areas.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Mooresville Police Department, and Indiana State Police are helping with the search.

Anyone who sees Jaynes, 55, or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Search underway for escaped prisoner last seen in south Indianapolis