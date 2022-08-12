Police searching for robber who stormed home, led officers on chase
Police are searching for a gunman who stormed a home, started shooting and then led police on a high-speed chase.
The incident unfolded overnight on Silvery Way in Powder Springs.
The victim told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that he first heard a loud bang on the door and someone trying to force their way into his home.
TRENDING STORIES:
Mother arrested on murder charges at funeral home after her baby drowns in bathtub
Trump attorneys won’t object to release of warrant in Mar-a-Lago search
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
Once inside, the robber demanded his high-end watch, and then his security alarm started going off.
A tag reader spotted the car after the victim called police and officers caught up with the robber along the East-West Connector.
Police said the robber drove into Atlanta and then ditched the car.
The victim details the terrifying moments that the robber entered his home LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
IN OTHER NEWS: