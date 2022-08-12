Police searching for robber who stormed home, led officers on chase

Police are searching for a gunman who stormed a home, started shooting and then led police on a high-speed chase.

The incident unfolded overnight on Silvery Way in Powder Springs.

The victim told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that he first heard a loud bang on the door and someone trying to force their way into his home.

Once inside, the robber demanded his high-end watch, and then his security alarm started going off.

A tag reader spotted the car after the victim called police and officers caught up with the robber along the East-West Connector.

Police said the robber drove into Atlanta and then ditched the car.

