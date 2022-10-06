Police searching for robbery suspect who attacked a woman after leaving South Boston corner store

Boston Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday.

The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a corner store at K and East 7th streets around 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face before fleeing on foot toward H Street.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a Black man, who is about 20-30 years old. He was wearing a dark-colored leather jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742.

Although no victim is ever to blame for the actions of an attacker, Boston police said people should review these safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you, and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas when possible.

When possible, walk with friends and people you know, especially late at night.

Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire,” “help,” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

