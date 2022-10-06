Police searching for robbery suspect who attacked a woman after leaving South Boston corner store

4
Lindsey Thorpe
·1 min read

Boston Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday.

The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a corner store at K and East 7th streets around 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face before fleeing on foot toward H Street.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a Black man, who is about 20-30 years old. He was wearing a dark-colored leather jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742.

Although no victim is ever to blame for the actions of an attacker, Boston police said people should review these safety tips:

  • Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you, and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas when possible.

  • When possible, walk with friends and people you know, especially late at night.

  • Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

  • If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

  • Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

  • If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire,” “help,” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

  • Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories