Police searching for robbery suspect after shots fired near Buddies Grocery in Lacey

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were shot at while chasing a robbery suspect in Lacey, police said. And he’s still at-large.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to a robbery at Buddie’s Grocery on Martin Way East on Friday afternoon. When officers arrived the suspect had gotten into a vehicle and subsequently crashed near Olympic View Elementary School. The suspect then shot at officers while attempting to carjack a vehicle in the school parking lot. No one was injured, police said.

The suspect stole a gray Toyota Tundra and headed east on Martin Way. Washington State Patrol assisted in pursuing the suspect for a time as he headed north on I-5. Officers lost sight of the vehicle near exit 120A in Lakewood.

The sheriff’s office said it’s continuing to search for the suspect and investigate the situation.