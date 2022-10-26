Police searching for Sellersville woman who left car, keys and cellphone behind in home 2 weeks ago

Bucks County law enforcement are trying to find a Sellersville woman who disappeared without her cellphone or keys more than two weeks ago.

In a news conference Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub urged anyone with information on Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, to come forward.

"If anybody has seen her or has seen anything out of the ordinary, please report it," he said.

The 55-year-old was last seen at her home near the intersection of High and East Church streets in the early morning hours of Oct. 10. The DA said she is not known to travel outside the area alone.

Capaldi lives at the home with her husband, who police believe was the last person to see her. Her daughter reported her missing on Oct. 12, after she had not heard from her, which was uncharacteristic ofCapaldi.

Some of her belongings, including her wallet, were missing from her home, however her keys, car and cellphone were left behind.

"This is highly unusual behavior, obviously," Weintraub said.

The DA said Capaldi mainly stayed in or around her Sellersville home, unless she was running errands or with other family members.

"This is why we are so concerned," he said.

When asked if there was foul play suspected, the DA declined to speculate.

"We're leaving every option open at this time," he said.

Weintraub said everyone investigators have spoken to has been forthcoming with information. They have spoken to her husband, he said.

Capaldi is described as 5-foot-6 with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes.

"We continue to hold out hope that we can find Beth Capaldi and reunite her with her family," he said.

Anyone with information on Capaldi's whereabouts is asked to contact Perkasie police at 215-257-6876 or county detectives at 215-348-6354. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/da.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Sellersville woman Beth Capaldi missing for more than two weeks