Police searching for sex assault suspect in Culver City

Police in Culver City are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who sexually assaulted a juvenile after entering a residence in the Blair Hills community.

The incident, according to a news release from the Culver City Police Department, occurred on Dec. 2.

The adult male suspect allegedly entered the residence at around 2-3 a.m., assaulted the victim and left the residence approximately four to five hours later, at around 7 a.m., on foot.

Police responded to the Blair Hills residence at around 7:45 a.m. after receiving a call about the sexual assault.

Culver City sex assault suspect

“Officers immediately canvassed the surrounding area for witnesses and additional evidence and recovered video evidence that shows the suspect leaving the area,” the release stated.

The man is described as white or Hispanic with an average height and build, who was wearing dark-colored clothing with a beanie and white shoes.

“We want to assure the Culver City community that your safety and well-being is our top priority. Culver City Police investigators are utilizing all available resources and are working tirelessly to identify and locate the suspect involved in this crime,” authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the pictured suspect is urged to contact CCPD Lt. Ryan Thompson at 310-253-6302. Tips can also be emailed to tips@culvercity.org.

