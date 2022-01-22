UPDATE Police searching for Shamokin man after stabbing Friday night

Jan. 22—MOUNT CARMEL — A Coal Township man is in critical condition and a Shamokin man is wanted by police after a stabbing late Friday night in a Mount Carmel home.

Shamokin District Judge John Gembic issued an arrest warrant for Adam Patrick Danaher, 43, of Hillside Avenue, Shamokin, after police said he stabbed Patrick Kantane, 49 on Friday. Kantane is listed in critical condition, according to a Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, nursing supervisor.

Danaher now faces two felony counts of aggravated assault following the incident that police say happened on North Beech Street at around 11 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital just after for a report of a man with stab wounds.

Police spoke with Kantane before he was flown to Geisinger in Danville. He allegedly told officers he was in Mount Carmel to buy a lottery ticket and beer. The man said he was unfamiliar with Mount Carmel, according to police.

The victim told police he was approached by a man and a fight began in which allegedly the man told Kantane he was "going to die tonight," according to court documents.

Kantane told police he fought off the man and realized he had been stabbed so he drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

Police said Kantane had a very large wound on his torso that was closed with nine staples, as well as a stab wound to the mouth.

Officers respond to Beech Street where they said they discovered a blood trail that led an officer to a home in the 100 block of North Beech Street.

When officers knocked on the door they spoke with a woman who said she knew Kantane and he was at the residence earlier, police said. The woman told officers that Danaher got into an argument with Kantane and Danaher produced a knife and began stabbing Kantane, police said.

Kantane then produced a handgun, the woman told police.

When the woman told the two men she was calling police, Danaher fled the scene, the woman said, according to police. The woman said Kantane then left and drove himself to the hospital, according to a criminal complaint.

After securing a warrant, police were able to recover a folding knife, which the woman told police was the weapon used in the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information on Danaher is asked to call Northumberland County 911.