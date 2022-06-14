Police searching for a shooter after 2 Georgia deputies were hospitalized

Police are searching for a shooter after two Georgia deputies were hospitalized during a chase.

The chase happened in Bibb County, just outside Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies tried to pull over a suspect.

The suspect sped off and someone in the car started shooting at the deputies.

They missed, but the shots caused the deputies to crash.

“Right now we know there were two individuals in the car and as we follow up with some leads and talk more with deputies involved, we’ll have more to give out. But right now, we’re looking for that gray Dodge Charge with the blacked-out rear lights,” Sheriff David Davis said.

