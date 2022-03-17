Police searching for shooter that injured man and minor at party in Burton last week

Police are still searching for the shooter who injured a man and a juvenile at a party in Burton last week, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight on March 12 at a home on Green Acres, a residential community near the intersection of East Atherton and South Center Road.

According to a police report, all witnesses at the scene said they were about to leave and heard gunshots when someone opened the door. There were “several shots fired,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Thursday.

A male adult and a male minor were both injured in the shooting and were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

According to Bromage, the minor was treated for a “minor wound” and has been released; the adult was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment of a serious injury and remains hospitalized.

The renter of the residence arrived to the scene shortly after the shooting and told police that she had left the residence shortly before the shooting, adding that “she knew there were some kids at the party earlier that were no longer there.” All of the witnesses interviewed “said they did not see or know anything,” according to the report.

Bromage said the investigation is still open; no arrests have been made and police are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information may call Sgt. James Tunis from the Sheriff’s office at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.