Police searching for shooter they say killed Henry County man in broad daylight
Police in Henry County are working to learn what happened to a man they say was killed earlier this month.
Officers were called to the area of Tharps Trace and N. Hearn Rd. in Ellenwood at 3 p.m. on June 7 in reference to a person who had been shot.
They found Mikael McNeil with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Details on what led up to the shooting are limited.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.
Anyone with information that could help investigators should call police at 770-288-8211.
