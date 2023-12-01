Police searching for shooter who killed man in South L.A.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

Obet Garcia-Ortega, 41, was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m., police said.

He was found by officers near the intersection of West Gage Avenue and Hoover Streets following reports of a shooting.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Garcia-Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Little about the crime has been released, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact detectives at the LAPD South Bureau Homicide by calling 323-786-5100. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

