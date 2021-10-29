Police searching for shooter who killed a woman and wounded a handyman at a Doral home

Police are searching for a gunman who killed a woman and critically wounded a handyman inside a gated Doral community.

Thursday night’s shooting happened in the area of Northwest 98th Avenue and 86th Terrace, inside the gated Grand Bay Estates neighborhood. Police believe it was a domestic incident, NBC6 reported.

According to Miami-Dade police, a man arrived at a home in the community and got into an argument with a woman. It escalated, and at some point, the man took out a gun and shot her, said Miami-Dade Detective Angel Rodriguez during a news conference Thursday night.

Rodriguez said the man also shot a handyman who was working inside the home. He then left. A third person inside the home was not injured, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

By the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, the woman had died from her injuries. The handyman was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition Friday morning, WSVN reported.

Now, police are looking for their shooter.

Rodriguez said they are looking for a thin, white man in his mid-40s who is about six-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark blue T-shirt with white print on it.

Police say he is “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached, Telemundo 51 reported.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305- 471-TIPS (8477).