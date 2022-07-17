Police searching for shooter who opened fire on sleeping Ga. mother, 10-year-old

Police in LaGrange are searching for a shooter they say opened fire on a home with a sleeping mother and daughter inside.

Officers say they were called to a home on East Cannon Road just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The homeowner told police that she and her 10-year-old daughter were asleep in the house when gunfire rang out, waking them up. They ultimately realized that shots were being fired into their home.

Investigators searched the area and found several bullet casings and other projectiles.

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

Police are still working to learn what led up to the shooting and identify any suspects.

