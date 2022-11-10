UPDATE Police searching for shooter in western Snyder County

Nov. 10—McCLURE — State police at Lewistown are searching for a 28-year-old man who they say fled to McClure after allegedly shooting a woman in Mifflin County Wednesday night.

Police said Adam Fink's last known whereabouts were in the 6th Avenue of McClure and troopers were still trying to locate him Thursday afternoon.

Midd-West School District Superintendent Joe Stroup said a shelter-in-place order is in effect which will keep all student activities inside during the search.

"The threat is not at a lock down level" with students kept in locked classrooms, he said.

Fink is accused of shooting Heather Schmieding, 21, in the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County, at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday. She was taken to Hershey Medical Center and was reported in stable condition Thursday.

After the shooting, police, said, Fink ran off and was reportedly seen last in the western Snyder County borough of McClure.

Fink is currently charged with robbery and aggravated assault and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black coat, white pants and red shirt tied around his face. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call state police at Lewistown at 717-320-1010.