Multiple teens shot outside Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Centennial Olympic Park late Saturday evening.

Just before 10 p.m., APD confirmed five people were shot in the area of John Portman Boulevard and Centennial Olympic Park Drive. The victims were all kids or young adults, ranging from age 15-19, according to police.

Police said they found three people, and two other people carjacked someone and drove to the hospital.

All five victims are in stable condition.

Police believe an altercation happened outside of a Waffle House located at 135 Andrew Young International Blvd Northwest and gunfire rang out.

A spokesperson for Waffle House said no customers were inside the restaurant at the time because the building was locked and only offering service through a walk-up window.

Officers recovered three guns and a stolen vehicle.

#BREAKING: @Atlanta_Police investigate shooting after altercation in front of Waffle House, across from Centennial Park. Police say multiple people injured. Stay with @wsbtv for updates pic.twitter.com/MQPxAHoMQD — Ashli Lincoln WSB-TV (@AshliLincoln) April 24, 2022

Police have not released any descriptions of suspects and APD is investigating.

