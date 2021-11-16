Police searching for St. Paul man they say killed pedestrian with a stolen car when fleeing police

Nov. 16—A St. Paul man was charged Monday in the death of a pedestrian following a crash of a stolen vehicle fleeing police in October.

Leonie Laroy Sparkman, 30, was charged via warrant in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count each of fleeing an officer and theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Sparkman and his girlfriend were sitting in a Ford Focus in the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive about 5 a.m. on Oct. 22 in the city's Battle Creek neighborhood. Police were called on a report of suspicious activity.

When officers talked to the occupants of the Focus, Sparkman gave them a false name, according to the complaint. Police attempted to arrest him, but he resisted and ran north on Bridlewood Drive.

He found a white Lexus warming in a driveway, according to the complaint. As he tried to jump in, an officer caught up with him and sprayed him with pepper spray.

Sparkman got into the Lexus and drove north on Bridlewood Drive at a high rate of speed, the complaint states.

A short time later, officers heard what sounded like a vehicle crash. They found the Lexus about three blocks away, crashed into a tree near Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court. Sparkman was gone.

There was a 55-year-old man lying on the road unconscious and not breathing. Brian S. Reed, of St. Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant has been issued for Sparkman's arrest. He has three prior felony convictions — two for aggravated robbery and one for assault.