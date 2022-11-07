Police searching for stolen Lexus reportedly used in indecent exposure incident at Rocky Hill school

A vehicle suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a school in Rocky Hill Thursday was seen at an elementary school in the town before engaging in a police pursuit, according to the Rocky Hill police.

The Rocky Hill Police Department is investigating a reported sighting of a vehicle suspected in an indecent exposure incident at Rocky Hill High School on Thursday morning.

Two Rocky Hill High School students were walking near the tennis courts when they saw a man in a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows engaged in indecent exposure. The students reported the incident to the administration, who reported it to the police.

The department is looking for a black Lexus with tinted windows and a tinted windshield that was seen at Stevens Elementary School Monday. The vehicle’s license plate is BB11505, which was reported stolen from Hartford on Aug. 1, police said.

Police responded to several reports of a vehicle sighting at the school and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle engaged officers in a pursuit before it sped off. The vehicle reportedly engaged police in a pursuit Friday before speeding off.

The department has increased patrols around school properties, police said.

“We are also aware of the level of community concern regarding these incidents,” the department said in a statement. “We are utilizing every available resource to address this vehicle and its operator.”

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact the police at 860-258-7540.