Police searching for stolen vehicle, suspect after carjacking in Portland

Nov. 10—Portland police are searching for a man they say threatened a 75-year-old with a gun and drove off with his car Thursday afternoon on Auburn Street.

Officers responded to the reported carjacking at 91 Auburn Street at 4:53 p.m. According to police, the victim said he had just dropped his wife off to do an errand and was parked in the fire lane when a man in his 20s got in the passenger seat and pointed a gun at him.

When the owner fled the vehicle, the man drove away, police said.

Portland police have asked nearby towns to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle, a gray 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maine license plate number 5944ND.

Anyone who has information about the suspect or the missing car is asked to call investigators at 207-874-8575.