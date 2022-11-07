Police searching for suspect after 2 people shot in Melrose

Melrose police scoured the area around Waverly Place Sunday night after a shooting hospitalized two men and left one with serious injuries.

Police responded to the area at approximately 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. After arriving at the scene, police found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. The two victims were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

The crime scene extended past several properties, stopping at the driveway of a neighbor where police said they had to apply a tourniquet to one of the victims before they were both rushed to the hospital.

According to Melrose police, the incident is believed to have began as a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victims. The suspect, described as a bearded white male weighing 130-140 pounds in a black hooded sweatshirt, and the victims are believed to have known each other.

One neighbor told Boston 25 she was shocked to hear the event happened so close to her home.

“I’m looking forward to know what happened so I can you know know what’s going on,” said Huda Haddadi. “But other than that everything is safe over here. We never heard anything like that before.”

Police say the suspect is believed to be armed and advise that anyone who sees him should not approach him. Instead, call 911.

Pedestrians were asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW