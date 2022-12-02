Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County

The Conyers Police Department is searching for a suspect in a road rage shooting on an interstate.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on Interstate 20 eastbound.

CPD said 21-year-old Wessoloski Kelly is believed to have shot at another driver near Salem Road exit.

Police have not released any information about the victim’s condition. Police did not say why Kelly was shooting at the other driver.

Authorities said Kelly drives a black 2014 Dodge Charger with the Georgia license plate number RTG 1207.

Anyone with information regarding Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to call 404-577-8477. Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

