Police searching for suspect after 3 men shot, injured in Capitol Hill

Police are investigating after three men were shot in Seattle’s Pike/Pine corridor early Saturday.

Just after midnight, police responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of East Pike Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located three men in their late twenties with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

All three men were transported to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a tan or beige sport utility vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers located shell casings at the scene, as well as bullet hole damage to nearby businesses and vehicles, but were unable to locate a suspect.

Detectives with the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be leading the investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.