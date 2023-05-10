Police searching for suspect accused of dumping dog from back of truck in Fall River

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of animal cruelty after a dog was found abandoned on Sunday night.

Fall River Police say they responded to the area of Ward Street for a dog that was severely malnourished with multiple wounds that required emergency veterinarian care. The dog was believed to have been dumped out of the back of a black truck, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the owner of this dog is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

