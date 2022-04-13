Police searching for suspect accused of exposing himself in public at popular Georgia beach

The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for a man who exposed himself to the public over the weekend, police said.

On Sunday, Reggie Albert Piper was caught on camera committing lewd acts in view of the public.

Police say that Piper ran from the scene and are asking for help locating him.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts are asked to contact Tybee police at 912-786-5600.

