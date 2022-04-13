Police searching for suspect accused of exposing himself in public at popular Georgia beach
The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for a man who exposed himself to the public over the weekend, police said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Sunday, Reggie Albert Piper was caught on camera committing lewd acts in view of the public.
Police say that Piper ran from the scene and are asking for help locating him.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man sentenced for stealing 63 golf carts in 7 states after caught trying again in Georgia
Rapper T.I. sparks controversy after confrontation with Atlanta comedian on stage
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts are asked to contact Tybee police at 912-786-5600.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS