Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Brighton bank

Authorities are searching for a suspect they say robbed a bank in broad daylight Tuesday.

Officers responding to 415 Market Street for a report of a robbery in progress found an adult male suspect had made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Boston Police.

Officials say the suspect walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller, saying that he had a gun. Although a gun was never shown, the suspect fled on foot with the cash before police arrived.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

