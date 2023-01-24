Police searching for suspect accused of robbing bank in Gainesville

Gainesville police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly robbed the Regions Bank Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:15 a.m. a man came into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road.

Officers say the suspect reportedly held up a gun while demanding money.

He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gainesville police released photos on its Facebook page, where the suspect is seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, hat with a gray blazer.

Authorities say he may be driving a newer model Ford F-150. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: