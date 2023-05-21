Police searching for suspect accused of shooting 2 people near popular Buckhead nightclub

A man is on the run Sunday after officials say he shot two people in a popular area in Buckhead.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot outside NRG ATL on Peachtree Road just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the investigation, a group of people got into an argument outside the nightclub that escalated to gunfire in the Trader Joe’s parking lot.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the argument.

After the suspect shot the two victims, police said he fled the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities said they are working with witnesses to identify the shooter.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

