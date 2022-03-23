After fatal shooting on I-85, police, victim’s family searching for answers

A day after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot during rush-hour traffic on Interstate 85 in Gaston County, police are searching for a suspect, and the victim’s family wants justice.

Authorities said around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, someone shot into a vehicle on I-85 South near Exit 13 and Edgewood Road, killing the driver. Police closed the highway for hours to investigate.

Uriah McCree, 19, was shot several times and taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Gaston County police.

ALSO READ: Suspect accused of killing CATS bus driver extradited back to Charlotte on murder charge

On Wednesday, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with McCree’s mother, who said she is desperate to find her son’s killer.

“I want to look at them, I want to know who killed my son,” Christina Michaels told Channel 9.

Yesterday evening, Michaels sent a text to her son saying she loves him.

Twenty minutes after she hit send, McCree was fatally shot and found on I-85 south.

“I want justice”

The grieving mother of 19 year old Uriah McCree pleads for help finding answers. Gaston County police say McCree was shot multiple times yesterday. He was in a car on I-85 South near exit 13. Uriah was an older brother with a son that is nearly a year old. pic.twitter.com/bwa07og2Tr — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) March 23, 2022

Battling tears, Michaels laid out pictures of her son.

“They took a big part from me,” she said. “They took a big part of my heart.”

Michaels called her 19-year-old son her first real love.

Now, she’s dealing with the saddest moment of her life and is desperate to find her son’s killer.

All lanes of I-85 S are closed at exit 13. Highway Patrol and Gaston Co Police are on scene. @JWilliamsWSOC09 and I are on the way @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/sEvVrac2ej — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 22, 2022

Michaels said she got a text that her son had been shot in the face while driving on the interstate. She rushed to the hospital to see him, but had no idea it was too late.

Story continues

“I still had hope until I got to the hospital and then I just knew. I just knew. I felt it. I felt him,” she said.

A young father and big brother to two young siblings, McCree died at the hospital.

Authorities said he was shot multiple times, but didn’t have much more to share. They said no arrests have been made at this point.

ALSO READ: ‘I was terrified’: Driver shot at during road rage incident on I-485 in Matthews

Investigators said they’re hoping someone who was driving on I-85 at the time of the shooting can help the figure out what happened.

Michaels said she spoke with investigators today and said she shared everything she knew. She hopes others will do the same.

“I’m pleading, if you have any heart, if you have any, any heart whatsoever, please come forward,” she said. “Please tell the truth of what happened to him. Please. I’m begging y’all.”

McCree’s son will turn one year old next month, Michaels said she is grieving knowing his father won’t be there to celebrate with the family.

At least five police agencies responded to the scene of the shooting.

Uriah Diondreus McCree, 19, was shot and killed on I-85 South near Bessemer City, police said.

The portion of the interstate near Bessemer City was closed until about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night for investigators.

“It’s not so much watching what you’re doing, it’s making sure you’re watching what the other person is doing. Because if you don’t, that could be happening to you,” driver John Moses said Tuesday night.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Bessemer City Police Department. Officers are offering a reward for any information that could help lead them to a suspect.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Honking car horn leads to violent road rage incident in Rock Hill, authorities say)