Police searching for suspect accused of shooting man at Waffle House in Rock Hill

Police are searching for a person accused of shooting a man at a Rock Hill Waffle House Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. on Cherry Road, where they found a group of people in the parking lot who said the victim was taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Investigators said a man was leaving the restaurant when another man in the parking lot shot the victim in the neck and leg. The suspect then left the scene in a white car.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911.

