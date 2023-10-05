Police searching for suspect accused of stealing ambulance in midtown Atanta

A search is underway for a suspect accused of stealing an ambulance in midtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, it happened Thursday afternoon near 14th Street and Barnes Street in northwest Atlanta.

Officials said an ambulance was stolen that appears to belong to a private medical transport company.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man, in between the ages of 40 to 50. APD said the man is wearing a red baseball cap, glasses, and a grey button-down shirt with a red shirt underneath. His last known location was on foot by the Westin near Peachtree Street.

The vehicle has been recovered. Police have not confirmed if the ambulance was being used during a service call.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-614-6544.

