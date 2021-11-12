Police searching for suspect in Aliquippa murder case after discovering dead body Thursday
ALIQUIPPA — Police are searching for a potential murder suspect after they found a man dead in his city home Thursday morning.
Police reported they found Brandon Murray, 36, dead in his home in the 500 block of Linmar Terrace at 10:48 a.m. Members of the Aliquippa Police Department were asked to do a welfare check on Murray when they found him shot inside of his apartment.
The investigation has been transferred to state police, who are investigating the case as a murder. They have not named any suspects at this time.
They ask anyone with potential information in the case to call the Brighton Township barracks at 724-773-7400.
This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: State police begin murder investigation after discovering body in Aliquippa welfare check