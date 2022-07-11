Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar location in Dayton

A K-9 officer has been called to help police search for a suspect who held-up a Family Dollar location in Dayton Monday afternoon.

>>Kettering police investigating new case of post office mailbox theft; Man arrested

Officers responded to the Family Dollar location on North Main Street near East Helena Street around 1 p.m. after dispatchers received a report of a robbery from an alarm company, dispatch records indicate.

A robber displayed a gun during the robbery, however it was not known what was taken during the robbery, according to dispatchers.

No injuries were initially reported.

The robber was last seen running from the store, which prompted the request for a K-9 officer to assist in the search.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.