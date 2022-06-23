Police searching for suspect after attempted ATM theft

Lynnwood police are searching for a suspect who attempted to steal an ATM from Chase Bank.

The attempted theft occurred in the 4000 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

Someone stole a front end loader from a few blocks away and used it in an unsuccessful attempt to steal money from the ATM.

The thief caused plenty of damage as seen in the video above.

The investigation is ongoing.

