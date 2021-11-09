Police searching for suspect after attempted sexual assault on female jogger in Port Huron park

If you saw a suspicious white man following a white woman wearing a bright yellow jacket in the area of Sanborn and Appomattox around 5:30 pm Monday, have a Ring Camera in the area that may help, or have any information about this assault contact the Port Huron Police Department (810) 984-8415 or CAPTURE at (810) 987-6688.

Police are looking for a man and information from area residents after it was reported a woman jogging in and around Sanborn Park was attacked Monday afternoon.

The attempted sexual assault was reported about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the wooded area of the park, according to a statement from the Port Huron Police Department.

The Port Huron woman told police she was attacked by the unknown male and there was a struggle before he fled.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s with a medium build.

Port Huron Police officers, police dogs, detectives, and the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

If you saw a suspicious white man following a white woman wearing a bright yellow jacket in the area of Sanborn and Appomattox around 5:30 pm Monday, have a Ring Camera in the area that may help, or have any information about this assault contact the Port Huron Police Department (810) 984-8415 or CAPTURE at (810) 987-6688.

Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app on an apple or android device. Tips can also be emailed by clicking on the CAPTURE link at www.porthuronpolice.org.

