Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound.

Medics treated her at the scene and then transported her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her condition is not known.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Auburn police said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.