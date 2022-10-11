Police searching for suspect in bank robbery in Fairfield

The Fairfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery at a TD Bank on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the TD Bank branch on Post Road in Fairfield around 3:15 p.m. for a report that the bank had been robbed, police said.

Responders found that a man demanded money from a bank teller and fled the scene. The man did not use a weapon and no one was injured, police said.

The suspect was described as a five-foot-11 man in his mid-50s who was wearing a gray hoodie and a mask, police said. The K9 unit responded to help with tracking efforts, but the police were unable to locate the suspect.

The robbery is under investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield Police Department mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.