Police searching for suspect behind knifepoint spa robbery in Cambridge

Cambridge police are searching for the suspect that entered a spa with a knife and demanded money earlier this month.

The suspect tried to rob the North Cambridge spa around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. One employee was injured when they tried to confront the suspect.

Cambridge police shared photos of the man, wearing a black sweatshirt and hat with tan pants. Cambridge police say the man resembles the suspect behind another spa robbery in Watertown two days later.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact police at 617-349-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

