Police searching for suspect believed to be involved in Gibsonia bank robbery

Hampton Township police are looking for the man they say robbed the First Commonwealth Bank along Route 8 in Gibsonia Monday afternoon.

The bank teller told police the man walked in, handed her a note saying, “This is a robbery” and told her to “Get me the money.”

No one was hurt during the robbery. According to police, the robber got away with about $4,000. They shared these surveillance photos of the man and his getaway car.

Police say he is a white man in his 50s with short brown hair. He had a mask and sunglasses on. He was seen wearing dark clothing. He fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Equinox.

Detectives believe he is linked to a bank robbery that happened Monday morning in Youngstown, Ohio. Police said it was the same MO.

Right now, Hampton Township police are now working with Ohio authorities and the FBI on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Township police.

