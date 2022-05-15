Police searching for suspect in Boston sexual assault

Police are searching for a man in connection with a reported rape in downtown Boston early Saturday.

The assault was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the Harrison Avenue area.

Police describe the suspect as in his twenties, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build.

He was wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and gray sneakers and driving a black four-door Honda Fit with possible temporary out of state license plates, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400. Anonymous tips may be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

