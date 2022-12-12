Police searching for suspect that broke into Cambridge family-owned restaurant

Police are searching for the man that broke into a Cambridge family-owned restaurant and stole cash.

According to Cambridge PD, a white man wearing a dark mask broke into Paddy’s on Walden St at 3:22 a.m. Friday morning.

Cambridge PD are conducting a commercial breaking and entering investigation.



On Friday around 3:22a, Paddy’s (a family-owned pub on Walden St in #CambMA) was broken into. A white male suspect wearing a dark mask was captured on camera during the break-in. Cash was stolen. pic.twitter.com/puEFN4NMg8 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) December 11, 2022

Those with knowledge of the incident are asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

