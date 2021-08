Aug. 6—Honolulu police are investigating an early morning burglary at Bikefactory Hawaii in Kakaako.

Police said an unknown suspect broke into the store on Ala Moana Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday and took numerous items.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle that was reported stolen. Police recovered the stolen vehicle in the Kahala area the next day.

There are no arrests at this time.