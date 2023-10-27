Police searching for suspect in Burlington Township assault

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an alleged assault Wednesday at a woman's home on 11 1/2 Mile Road in Burlington Township.

The incident ended when the woman pulled a gun on the suspect and he fled, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The woman told deputies that she pulled into her garage around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and went around to the back of her vehicle to get her belongings. An unknown man then pushed her from behind, causing her to hit her head on the vehicle, the woman told police.

The woman retrieved her concealed carry weapon, which led the suspect to flee the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The woman did not recognize the suspect but described him as a white male in his early to mid-30s with sandy-colored hair. He was wearing a dark-colored flannel shirt and possibly muck boots, she told police.

Police subsequently conducted a K-9 track, and the suspect was not located.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the area to check trail cameras or home monitoring systems for any suspicious activity or sightings of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police investigating reported assault in Burlington Township